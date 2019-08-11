Super 30 lifetime collection: Hrithik Roshan film rakes in Rs 56 lakh in week 5; total earnings Rs 141.80 crore

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is raking in big moolah even after a month of its release. The film made Rs 56 lakh in its week 5 taking its total earnings to Rs 141.80 crore so far (India business).

"Super30 [Week 5] Fri 56 lacs. Total: Rs 141.80 cr. India biz," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The 100 crore blockbuster has even broken the record of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy. The film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Gully Boy (Rs 140.25 crore) by earning Rs 141.80 crore in its fifth week at the box office.

Also Read: Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 29: Hrithik Roshan's film stays strong in week 4, may cross Rs 145 crore in week 5

Super 30 has now become sixth-highest grosser of this year, followed by Kabir Singh (at number 1), Uri: The Surgical Strike (at number 2), Bharat (at number 3), Kesari (at number 4) and Total Dhamaal (at number 5). The film is about to complete one month at the box office, despite that it is continuing to enjoy a good run at theatres countrywide and is still raking in the moolah.

Directed by, Vikas Bahl, the film has crossed Rs 200 crore mark worldwide by earning Rs 201.66 crore, reported Bollywood Hungama and has minted $5.038 million internationally.

Super 30 performance till date (India business):

Week 1 Box office Collection- Rs 75.85 cr

Week 2 Box Office Collection- Rs 37.86 cr

Week 3 Box Office Collection- Rs 17.94 cr

Week 4 Box Office Collection- Rs 9.59 cr

Week 5 Box Office Collection- Rs 56 lakh

Total: Rs 141.80 cr

Super 30, which is based on the life of Bihar based mathematician Anand Kumar has earned plaudits because of its storyline. Anand Kumar has earned recognition for providing free IIT-JEE entrance examination coaching to underprivileged children.

The name of the movie comes from the widely circulated reports that out of the 30 students Kumar prepares for the IIT-JEE entrance, all or almost all of the 30 students successfully crack the engineering entrance examinations. Owing to film's story, the film has been declared tax free in several states. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastava, Manav Gohil and Amit Sadh.

Also Read: Saaho Box Office Collection Prediction: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's film expected to become biggest opener of 2019

Also Read: Ajay Devgn's new ride, the luxurious SUV Rolls Royce Cullinan costs Rs 6.95 crore

Also Read: War trailer release: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff fight it out in this high-octane action drama