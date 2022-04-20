Supreme Court directs status quo on Jahangirpuri demolition

Supreme Court has ordered status quo on the demolition drive that is currently underway in the riot-hit area of Jahangirpuri located in north Delhi. The matter will be heard in the court again tomorrow.

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave said before CJI NV Ramana, “Unconstitutional, unauthorised demolition is taking place in Jahangirpuri where riots took place. No notice was served so that reply is served in 10 days.” “We direct status quo. We will list it tomorrow,” the CJI said in response, as reported by Bar and Bench.

For the unversed, a petition has been filed by the Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind in the Supreme Court to stop demolition in the area. Petitioners sought directions to the Centre and State governments to not demolish residential accommodation or commercial properties as a punitive measure, Bar and Bench reported.

They further urged that no lasting action should be taken against any accused in criminal proceedings and that the police personnel should be provided with special training to handle riots and such similar situations.

The petition cited incidents of property demolition as a punitive measure towards people guilty of acts like rioting by Madhya Pradesh administration. It added, “Such measures by the governments undermine the criminal justice system of our country, including the important role of the courts.”

It stated that the Chief Minister and the Home Minister of the State made utterances that supported these acts and “especially threatened the minority groups with destruction of their homes and commercial properties in case of riots.”

“The Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh has even stated ‘If Muslims carry out such attacks, then they should not expect justice,’” the petition mentioned.

Meanwhile, Special Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak has said that civic agencies should take a call regarding the matter after the Supreme Court announced a status quo on the demolition drives. Pathak said, "Let the civic agency take a decision.. we're here to provide support and protection to the civic agency."

(With inputs from Bar and Bench)

Also read: Jahangirpuri violence: "We will act against all involved," says Delhi cop Rakesh Asthana

Also read: Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi police arrests scrap dealer who supplied bottles for pelting