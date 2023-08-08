Surge in antibiotic-resistant infections linked to escalating air pollution: Lancet report

A groundbreaking global analysis published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal suggests that addressing air pollution could be pivotal in combating antibiotic resistance and its related fatalities.

The research underscores a substantial connection between harmful air pollution and the rise of antibiotic resistance, marking the first comprehensive study of its kind.

The study reveals a clear correlation between the levels of particulate matter (PM2.5) — tiny particles 30 times smaller than a human hair — and antibiotic resistance, reported IANS. Each 1 per cent increase in air pollution corresponds to a rise in antibiotic resistance ranging from 0.5 per cent to 1.9 per cent, contingent on the specific pathogen.

The link between air pollution and antibiotic resistance has grown more pronounced over time, with recent years witnessing more substantial increases in antibiotic resistance driven by changes in PM2.5 levels.

Professor Hong Chen from Zhejiang University, China, the lead author of the study, emphasised that both antibiotic resistance and air pollution are formidable threats to global health. This research implies a dual benefit of curbing air pollution — not only would it mitigate the adverse effects of poor air quality, but it could also significantly combat the proliferation of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

The regions with the highest levels of antibiotic resistance are North Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia, while Europe and North America display lower levels.

In 2018 alone, an estimated 480,000 premature deaths resulted from antibiotic resistance linked to air pollution. China and India, due to their large populations, are particularly susceptible, with changes in PM2.5 levels significantly impacting their premature death tolls from antibiotic resistance.

The study identifies PM2.5 as a key contributor to antibiotic resistance, attributing 11 per cent of global variations in resistance levels to this factor. In contrast, health expenditures and drinking water services respectively account for 10 per cent and 3 per cent of such variations.

Without changes to existing air pollution policies, the study predicts a 17 per cent increase in global antibiotic resistance by 2050, leading to approximately 840,000 annual premature deaths due to resistance-related causes.

However, adopting a World Health Organization-recommended policy to limit PM2.5 levels to 5 micrograms/m³ could result in a 23 per cent reduction in premature deaths linked to antibiotic resistance, preventing around 630,000 deaths.

The researchers acknowledge the data limitations in some countries, particularly in low- and middle-income nations, which bear the brunt of the antibiotic resistance crisis.

