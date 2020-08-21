Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI squad reaches Mumbai; here's the plan of action

The CBI's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrived in Mumbai to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The team, including senior IPS officers of the probe agency, started its investigation whereby it reached the crime scene- Sushant's Bandra home- on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have handed over all related evidence i.e., all 56 statements, spot panchnama, crime scene photographs, CCTV footage, forensic reports, autopsy report, and case diary of Bandra Police, etc to the CBI team.

The Supreme Court had, on Wednesday (August 15), allowed the investigating agency to take charge of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput death: All you need to know about CBI team probing the case

Here's is a lowdown of the CBI team's plan of action in Mumbai today: -

Interrogation and statement recording

The CBI's SIT team will interrogate and record statements of people connected to the case. Bihar IPS officer Nupur Prasad is heading the squad at DCP's office. The team, which is currently staying at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai, will question the officers of the banks in which Sushant had his accounts. The investigators will also interrogate the two DCPs of Mumbai Police. Besides, is questioning the late actor's cook, all who were present in the house when Sushant died, as well as his family.

Crime scene photos to be examined by forensic experts

The CBI investigators have secured crime scene photographs from Mumbai Police which, according to sources, will be sent to forensic experts for further analysis. The photos will be shared with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for examination.

Crime scene inspection

The CBI's SIT team visited Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra flat for a crime location examination. The agency might rule out the possibility of murder, according to sources. The investigators will get an accurate picture about the nature of the crime, if it was a death by suicide or murder, by examining the crime scene combined with postmortem report and forensic examination. Meanwhile, the forensic experts will also go through Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy report. The Technical, Forensic and Coordination unit (TFC) of CBI is assisting the SIT team.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty-Mahesh Bhatt's WhatsApp chat from June 8 leaked

CBI squad at Bandra Police Station

The CBI's SIT team reached Bandra Police Station to meet the Station House Officer (SHO) and take the hand over of all related evidence and inquiry done by the Mumbai Police. The handover documents include- all 56 statements recorded by Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy report, his three mobile phones, his laptop, mobile CDR analysis, crime scene photographs, spot panchnama, spot forensic report, CCTV footages and recording of the building from June 13 and June 14, forensic reports, autopsy report, case diary of Bandra Police, the clothes he was wearing when his body was found hanging, the blanket, bedsheet on his bed, green kurta used for hanging, his mug in which he had his last juice,

CBI questions Sushant Singh Rajput's cook

The CBI team questioned the late actor's cook, Neeraj, for three hours on Friday (August 21), During the interrogation, the investigators asked him about what happened on June 13, a day before Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home. The team also asked about the people present in the house on June 13, how was Sushant Singh Rajput's mood, if he had dinner that day, and when he retired for the day, etc. Asking about the events of June 14, the team asked Neeraj regarding who first saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body hanging, who brought the body down, who asked the body to be brought down, and who called the Police Control Room (PCR) after the late actor's body was found, the time when the call to the PCR was made, etc.