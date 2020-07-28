Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Mystery of 'missing' Rs 15 crore in FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

A month after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, his father K K Singh has filed an FIR against his rumoured actor girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, on charges of abetment to suicide. In a six-page FIR, Krishna Kishore Singh has raised questions over transfer of Rs 15 crore from Sushant's bank account to another account which was not related to him.

The late actor's father alleged that Sushant had Rs 17 crore in his account in 2019, but within months Rs 15 crore was transferred to the bank accounts not linked to him. He said that it should be investigated how much of that money has been defrauded by Rhea and her associates.

Sushant's father lodged an FIR with Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

As per report, two inspector-rank officers and two sub-inspector rank officers from the Bihar Police are in Mumbai for investigation.

The Mumbai Police, which is investigating Sushant's accidental death report, has so far not filed an FIR in the case. The police have questioned several Bollywood bigwigs including filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. On Monday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was summoned by the Mumbai Police for questioning. Actor Kangana Ranaut has also been summoned by the cops for questioning.

Rhea Chakraborty has also recorded her statement. Rhea was questioned by the Mumbai Police on June 19 for nine hours straight regarding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. During the questioning, Chakraborty confirmed that she had been living with Rajput and that they were looking to make a joint investment into a property as they were planning to get married in November.

Sushant, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death. However, Maharashtra's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has ruled out requests for a CBI probe in the case.

Here are important allegations made by Sushant's father against Rhea in the FIR:

Before meeting Rhea in 2019, Sushant was not suffering from any mental disease. However, after meeting Rhea, it should be investigated why Sushant became mentally disturbed.

If Sushant was being treated for mental illness, why no consent was taken from the family members?

Sushant, who wanted to leave work in films and shift base to Coorg in Kerala, received no support from Rhea Chakraborty who had told him that he can't shift from Mumbai.

When Rhea thought that Sushant would not agree to stay in Mumbai then on June 6, 2020, she took huge cash, jewellery, credit cards, important documents, laptop and medical records and left his house. She also blocked Sushant's number on her phone.

Sushant told his sister that Rhea has taken all documents and has threatened to disclose before the media that he has gone mad and no one will give him work.

Rhea took Sushant to her residence during the treatment and he was overdosed. Rhea told everyone that Sushant had dengue.

Rhea was not letting Sushant sign any film. Whenever a proposal came, she forced Sushant to accept the project if she had the lead role opposite him in the film.

Sushant's reliable and old staff was changed by Rhea and replaced by people known to her so that she can micromanage Sushant.

In December 2019, Rhea forcibly made Sushant change his mobile number to stop him from talking to his family and close people regularly. Rhea did not allow Sushant to visit his family in Patna.