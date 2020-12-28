6-ft tall cake of Maradona! Tamil Nadu bakery pays tribute

A bakery in Tamil Nadu has paid tribute to football legend Diego Maradona by making a life-sized cake statue. A Ramanathapuram-based bakery has made a 6-feet tall cake of Maradona and put it on display on a table outside the shop.

As per a report by ANI news agency, it took four days to make the cake, and 60 kg of sugar and 270 eggs were used to bake it.

One of the employees at the bakery informed the agency that they have this tradition of making cakes of celebrities around Christmas and New Year. In the past the bakery has made life-sized cakes of Ilayaraja, APJ Abdul Kalam as well, the employee said.

"Every year, during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the bakery makes cakes of statues of celebrities and displays them in public. During the last few years, the bakery has put up statues of Ilayaraja, Abdul Kalam, and Bharathiar in Keksila," Satishranganathan, an employee of the bakery, told ANI.

Satishranganathan further said that Maradona will be "remembered in the same way as Tendulkar is remembered for cricket, Usain Bolt for 100-metre dash and Mike Tyson for boxing."

One of the greatest players in the history of football, Maradona was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award. Maradona played in four FIFA World Cups, including the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Maradona was suffering from health issues lately and also underwent successful surgery for possible bleeding in his brain after being admitted to a local hospital in Buenos Aires with signs of depression. On 25 November 2020, at the age of 60, Maradona suffered a heart attack and died at his home in Argentina.

