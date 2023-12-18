Tamil Nadu rains: Heavy showers lead to submerged houses, flooded street in Tirunelveli; watch videos

Torrential downpours have lashed Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu, leading to a deluge that has submerged streets, disrupted daily life, and triggered concerns. The intensity of the rain, coupled with inadequate drainage systems, has created a flood-like situation in several parts of the district.

Visuals emerging on X from Tirunelveli paint a grim picture. Overflowing rivers, flooded streets, and submerged houses are becoming a common sight. The Courtallam waterfalls and Manimutharu Waterfalls, usually a popular tourist destination, are now roaring with dangerous currents, posing a risk to visitors.

#Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi recorded 946 mm in 24 hrs. This is more than their annual rainfall falling in a day. This was also the highest-ever rainfall recorded in plains in Tamil Nadu. #PrayForSouthTn #NellaiRains #Rain #ThoothukudiRains #Tirunelveli pic.twitter.com/j5yylkeqC5 — KCR.THANGARAJ (@GOLDKINGGOLDKI4) December 18, 2023

Heavy rain occured in one or two locations over the Tamil Nadu districts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, and Thanjavur on Monday.

Meanwhile the weather department issued a red alert for the state as heavy to very heavy rainfall (over 204.44 mm) is likely to continue over southern Tamil Nadu on Monday.

On Tamil Nadu rains, S Balachandran, Director of Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre told ANI, "For next 24 hours, 'Red' alert to continue for Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tiruvaneli and Kanyakumari districts...."

#WATCH | On Tamil Nadu rains, S Balachandran, Director of Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre says, "For next 24 hours, 'Red' alert to continue for Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tiruvaneli and Kanyakumari districts...." pic.twitter.com/FOzyw5bviz — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

Unprecedented rainfall has resulted in knee-to-waist-deep water levels in various areas, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for all schools and colleges. The deluge has led to water entering numerous homes in low-lying areas, and a few hospitals' premises have also experienced flooding. The situation is further exacerbated by water-logged roads, leaving vehicles stranded in affected areas.

Tirunelveli experienced isolated, heavy to very heavy rainfall from the morning of December 16 to December 17. Other districts, including Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam, also reported isolated heavy rains.

Thiruchendur in Thoothukudi recorded a substantial 606 mm of rainfall until 1:30 am on Monday, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rain in specific locations in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts, with additional predictions of light to moderate rains in various areas of southern Tamil Nadu.

Heavy rain also impacted rail services in the state, resulting in whole or partial train cancellations.

