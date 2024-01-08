Tamil Nadu: Severe traffic jams due to heavy rain in Chennai; Schools closed in Vellore, other districts 

Tamil Nadu rains: Heavy rain showers inundated parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, leading to massive traffic jams for commuters. Traffic moved at a snail's pace in Mayiladuthurai and Velachery Main Road. Due to continuous downpour, schools were also shut across various districts in the state including Nagapattinam, Kilvelur Taluk, Villuppuram, and Cuddalore. A holiday was also announced in schools across Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai, as per officials.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast rain over several districts in the state for the next 7 days. The IMD predicted moderate rain at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu along with the Karaikal area.

The Met Department also noted in its forecast that light to moderate rain with occasional spells of intense downpour accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on January 8.

Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the state for the coming 3-4 days on account of a trough in the easterlies over the southwest Bay of Bengal. "Under the influence of a trough in easterlies over southwest Bay of Bengal and its likely westward movement across Tamilnadu, enhanced rainfall activity is likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during the next 3-4 days," the RMC Chennai forecast read.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur in parts of Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts on January 8. The forecast also included prediction of heavy rain in parts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi & Tirunelveli districts of Tamilnadu; and Puducherry area on the same day.

Similar weather conditions are also expected to prevail over Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi & Kanyakumari districts of the southern state on January 9. "A few spells of light-moderate rain is likely over Chennai and neighbourhood resulting in heavy rainfall in some areas during the 24-hr ending 08:30 IST of 08th & 09th Jan 2024," the forecast further stated.

Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari districts of the state are also likely to record heavy rain on January 10. The regional weather office also warned fishermen against venturing out in the Tamilnadu coast adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal, over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining the Comorin area from January 8-11.

"Squally weather with wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely to prevail along and off Tamilnadu Coast, adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, over Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area.Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," the forecast read.

