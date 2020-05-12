Tamil Nadu SSLC exam 2020: Class 10 board exam to begin from June 1; check schedule

Tamil Nadu school education Minister, on Tuesday, said the Class 10 board exam or SSLC exams will be held from June 1 to June 12. Earlier, the TN SSLC exams were supposed to begin on March 27 but were postponed due to coronavirus lockdown.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam schedule:

Language - June 1

English-June 3

Maths-June 5

Optional language-June 6

Science-June 8

Social science June 10

Vocational-June 10

The Minister added candidates appearing for the board exams would be seated in line with social distancing norms.

Additionally, the evaluation of answers sheets of Class 12 will begin from May 27, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said. The re-examination for absentees for class 12 final exams will be held on June 4. Chemistry, accounting, geography exams would be conducted again on June 4. Around 36,000 students were unable to give the last exam of class 12.

Meanwhile, the final exams of class 11, which was to be held on March 26, will be held on June 2.

The minister said that state government is yet to decide on reopening the schools post COVID-19 lockdown.

Students are advised to visit state's official website to check the exam dates.

