Tandav controversy: BJP Delhi chief demands arrest of director Ali Abbas Zaffar

The controversy around Amazon Prime Video's web series Tandav has shown no indication of dying down even after the makers of the show tendered an unconditional apology. On Wednesday, hundreds of activists staged a dharna and demonstration at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the arrest of Ali Abbas Zaffar, the writer and director of Tandav. The demonstration was led by former Union Minister and President of BJP Delhi Vijay Goel.

Goel has stated that 'Tandav' web series has hurt the religious sentiments of people by insulting Hindu gods and goddesses. "We demand makers and Amazon company to remove this web series. Tandav series is trying to create a communal divide between Hindu and Muslim in country. It seems that makers of Tandav have deliberately mocked Hindu gods, dalits, police, legal system, Prime Minister's post and political system. It threatens the unity integrity, security or sovereignty of India," said Goel.

Goel has demanded strict action against the actors, director and producer of 'Tandav'. Goel stated that OTT platforms still remain completely uncensored which is controversial. "Sex, violence, drugs, abuse, hate, nudity, vulgarity and crime is what is being served by the OTT company in India in the name of entertainment," added Goel.

The BJP leader explained that smartphones, a 4G connection and continuous WiFi have expanded the reach of OTT platforms so much that every person is hooked to them. He stated that there is a need to censor and regulate OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, as these platforms display excess violence and nudity.

Protesters at Jantar Mantar demanded that there should be proper institutions which monitor and manage the content on different OTT and streaming platforms.

