Tanmay Bhat’s YouTube channel hacked, renamed to Tesla Corp

Comedian Tanmay Bhat on Monday said that his YouTube channel, with over 44 lakh subscribers, along with his Gmail account, has been hacked by an unknown person or group.



Bhat also said that the hackers have breached the two-factor authentication protection as well.



“Hi guys - my YouTube/Gmail account has been hacked. 2FA bypassed. I need urgent help. Please DM!” said Bhat in a tweet seeking immediate assistance from Google





Sharing more detail, Bhat urged YouTube to take swift action and also revealed that the hackers had initiated a live stream video on his YouTube channel.



Several well-known YouTubers, such as stand-up comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj and YouTuber Abdu Rozik, have recently experienced similar hacking incidents.



In these cases, the hackers have altered the names of the YouTube channels to "Tesla" and replaced the profile pictures with the Tesla logo. Additionally, they have substituted the cover photos of the channels with images featuring Tesla cars.



In addition to modifying the profile name and picture, the hackers went a step further and initiated live streams through these compromised YouTube accounts.



The live streams were titled "Tesla Unveils the All-New Model S Plaid 2024 Today! Live Coverage with Elon Musk!" Unfortunately, none of these YouTube accounts have been restored yet. Some accounts had all their videos deleted, while Bhat's channel, for instance, still shows 473 videos which are currently set as private.



Journalist Barkha Dutt’s YouTube channel ‘Mojo Story’ was also hacked and all the videos were deleted from the account.



"After hours of urging @TeamYouTube to act and being assured action is being taken, I woke up to find the @themojostory channel content all deleted by the hackers - four years of blood, toil, sweat, tears, 11 thousand videos, COVID work of 3 years, ALL GONE. I am heartbroken," tweeted the journalist on Monday.



Fortunately, her account was successfully restored, and all the videos were accessible on the platform once again.

