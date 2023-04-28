Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran features in Barack Obama's 'Working' Netflix docuseries

Former US President Barack Obama on Friday shared the trailer of Netflix docuseries ‘Working: What We Do All Day.’

"I’m excited to share the trailer for Working. In this series, I talk to American workers across various industries – from hospitality and technology to home care – to understand their jobs and hopes for the future. I hope you’ll check it out on @Netflix on May 17," Barack Obama wrote on Twitter.

The trailer showed Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran being featured in multiple scenes. "For some, it's a paycheck. For others, it's a calling. This docuseries explores the meaning of work for modern Americans in a time of rapid change," the description read on Netflix.

Working: What We Do All Day premieres on May 17 on Netflix. The Working series is inspired by a classic 1974 nonfiction work of the same name by Studs Terkel. Told through oral history, the book chronicled everyday Americans of the era, their jobs and how their work impacted their lives.

Obama, who left office in 2017, will narrate the series, which will "explore ways to find meaning at work, and to create a bond through the experiences and the difficulties," according to the US streaming giant's website.

Concordia Studio and Higher Ground, a production company created by Obama and Michelle Obama in 2018, acquired distribution rights to the Oscar-winning 2019 documentary "American Factory," which similarly examined the work culture in the United States.

While speaking at the Business Today's MindRush event on April 26, Tata Son’s chairman N Chandrasekaran said that they are looking for more acquisitions in the semiconductor space. “Even in our manufacturing semiconductor journey we are looking at acquisitions – a few acquisitions will be done,” the Tata Sons Chairman told Business Today Editor Sourav Majumdar.

Chandrasekaran also said that Air India will look to connect Bengaluru with multiple cities in the American West Coast.

