'Thank you for allowing people like us to thrive': Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath thanks PM Modi for 'robust ecosystem'

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night in Bengaluru and later thanked him through Twitter for "creating a stable, robust, political, and economic ecosystem". Kamath attributed this 'ecosystem' for allowing people like him and his brother Nithin to 'thrive'.



“Thank you, Sir @narendramodi, for spending so much time with @Nithin0dha and me on a Sunday at 9 pm. Thank you for creating this stable, robust, political, and economic ecosystem that has allowed people like us, who came from nowhere, to thrive.🙏🙏❤️,” Kamath said in a tweet.

Thank you, Sir @narendramodi, for spending so much time with @Nithin0dha and me on a Sunday at 9 pm. Thank you for creating this stable, robust, political, and economic ecosystem that has allowed people like us, who came from nowhere, to thrive.🙏🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/PTsFYHMdsr — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) February 13, 2023



On Sunday, the Prime Minister met with several distinguished individuals from diverse fields at the Bengaluru Raj Bhavan. According to reports, the meeting took place over dinner after the Prime Minister arrived for the 14th edition of Aero India.

Modi also met KGF actor Yash and Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty, as well as remembered late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.



Nikhil's brother and Zerodha co-ounder, Nithin Kamath, found inspiration in PM Modi. Kamath tweeted, “It was an honour to meet our PM @narendramodi. My new health & fitness goal is to be able to operate at his intensity when I am 72. He spent almost 30 mins late in the night interacting with @nikhilkamathcio & me, despite all his meetings & travels through the day.”



PM Modi reminded film actors such as KGF actor Yash and Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty that the film industry of the southern states have contributed significantly to India's culture and identity. He was particularly impressed with how the business in the southern states has fostered female participation.



PM Modi also informed seasoned cricketers Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, and Venkatesh Prasad about how the Indian government encourages sporting talent, notably through the National Education Policy. PM Modi also had meetings with current cricketers such as Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey.



Modi made the remarks after launching the 14th edition of Aero India at the Yalahanka AirForce station complex on Bengaluru's outskirts.



Over 700 defence businesses and delegates from 98 nations are expected to attend the five-day exhibition, according to authorities.



This issue of Aero India highlights the country as an emerging centre for the production of military aircraft, helicopters, military equipment, and cutting-edge electronics.

