The Kerala Story box office collection: Sudipto Sen-directorial crosses Rs 175 crore

The Kerala Story film continues to show good numbers at the box office. Even after having several controversies and debates, the movie has managed to garner Rs 175 crore at the box office.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the collection of the movie. He wrote, "#TheKeralaStory crosses ₹ 175 cr, is steadfastly moving towards ₹ 200 cr… Biz should witness an upward trend on [third] Sat and Sun… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr. Total: ₹ 178.32 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice"

After Pathaan, Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'The Kerala Story' becomes the year's second-highest grosser.

“The Kerala Story”, a film on conversion that has polarised the political discourse in the country leading to bans in some states and a tax-free status in others, hit the screens on May 5.

Directed by Sudipto Sen and fronted by Adah Sharma, the Hindi movie was released in 37 countries on May 12.

Produced by Vipul Shah, “The Kerala Story” depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

The West Bengal government imposed a ban on the film on May 8, apprehending tensions among the communities. Theatres in Tamil Nadu had decided to stop their screening from May 7 onwards, citing the law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government's order banning the film in the state and asked Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of the moviegoers. "The Kerala Story" stars Adah Sharma in the lead, along with actors Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani.

The makers of "The Kerala Story" recently announced that a special screening of the movie will be held for the students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

