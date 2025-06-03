The mystery of Number 18: Will destiny favor Virat Kohli or can Shreyas Iyer crash the script in IPL 2025 final?

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final today, the number 18 looms large—on Virat Kohli’s jersey, in the date’s digits, and possibly in destiny.

Virat Kohli’s lifelong link to the number 18 is central to fan buzz around today’s title clash at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. From debuting internationally on August 18, 2008, to marking his father’s death on December 18, 2006, the number has shadowed his personal and professional milestones. Even June 3, 2025—match day—adds up to 18, numerically or symbolically, depending on the method.

Kohli’s “cosmic connection” to 18 now fuels hope for RCB’s first-ever IPL title in the tournament’s 18th edition. “It was never chosen, it found me,” he once said about the number that adorns his jersey, restaurant chain One8, and car plates.

Shreyas Iyer, the man standing in the way

Across the field, another commanding figure stands in his path: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer. With a reputation as a clutch performer and savvy tactician, Iyer has powered PBKS to their first final in 11 years.

His 87* off 41 in Qualifier 2, featuring 8 sixes, dismantled Mumbai Indians and exemplified his composure under fire.

“He just doesn’t flinch,” a Punjab official said after Iyer’s post-match speech: “We’ve lost the battle, not the war,” rallying his squad after a heavy Qualifier 1 loss.

Iyer is the only captain to take three franchises—Delhi Capitals (2020), Kolkata Knight Riders (2024), and now PBKS—to IPL finals, winning with KKR last year. He’s done it despite key injuries, guiding a youthful side with precise decisions like opting to chase under dewy skies in Qualifier 2.

Adding drama to the finale is Preity Zinta, co-owner of PBKS, whose fervent presence in the stands and rallying cry—“Bas Jeetna Hai”—has electrified fans. Her face-off with Kohli’s star power adds a celebrity subplot to cricket’s grandest night.