THESE businessmen to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar

The upcoming pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, youngest son of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, are set to be a grand affair with a host of international business leaders expected to attend.

The event, scheduled for early March in Jamnagar, is likely to see the likes of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, among others.

Anant Ambani is due to marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in one of India's most anticipated weddings on July 12 in Mumbai. Other potential attendees include Blackstone chairman Stephen Schwarzman, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Bank of America chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan, and Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

The gathering will also see business magnates such as Lupa Systems CEO James Murdoch, Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, former Cisco chairman John Chambers, and tech investor Yuri Milner. The event is also expected to be graced by Yasir Al Rumayyan, Chairperson of Saudi Aramco; Bob Dudley, Former CEO of bp; Christopher Elias, President of Global Development at BMGF; among others.

On February 16, a 'Lagan Lakhvanu' ceremony marked the initiation of wedding festivities for Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant.

The couple, who had announced their engagement in December 2022, had their engagement ceremony, or roka, at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly set to enthrall audiences with their performances during the festivities. The couple was even spotted rehearsing a few weeks ago, further fueling the excitement.