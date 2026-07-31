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Think PMS is only for HNIs? India's largest portfolio management client is EPFO; check details

Think PMS is only for HNIs? India's largest portfolio management client is EPFO; check details

According to SEBI's data for June 2026, discretionary PMS accounts managed assets worth Rs 36.72 lakh crore, of which Rs 31.04 lakh crore — nearly 85% — belonged to the EPFO and other provident funds.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 8:05 AM IST
Think PMS is only for HNIs? India's largest portfolio management client is EPFO; check detailsThe EPFO appoints SEBI-registered portfolio managers to manage its investments under the discretionary PMS model.

Portfolio Management Services (PMS) are often associated with high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) looking for customised investment strategies. However, fresh data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) reveals that the industry's biggest client isn't a wealthy investor—it's the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and other provident funds.

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According to SEBI's data for June 2026, discretionary PMS accounts managed assets worth Rs 36.72 lakh crore, of which Rs 31.04 lakh crore—nearly 85%—belonged to the EPFO and other provident funds. The figures challenge the long-held perception that PMS is largely a wealth management product for affluent individuals. Instead, they show that the industry plays a crucial role in managing institutional retirement savings.

Not just for HNIs

PMS is a professional investment management service in which a SEBI-registered portfolio manager takes investment decisions on behalf of clients. While HNIs and family offices continue to use PMS for customised portfolios, the latest data suggests that the discretionary PMS industry is overwhelmingly driven by institutional retirement money.

The data also shows that these portfolios are predominantly invested in debt instruments, reflecting the conservative investment strategy adopted for retirement savings. Unlike HNIs, who may use PMS to seek higher returns through concentrated equity portfolios, provident funds prioritise capital preservation, steady income and long-term financial security.

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How the EPFO invests your retirement savings

The EPFO appoints SEBI-registered portfolio managers to manage its investments under the discretionary PMS model. However, these managers do not independently decide the investment strategy. The overall asset allocation and investment policy remain under the supervision of the Central Board of Trustees and investment committees, while portfolio managers execute investments within guidelines prescribed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Consequently, most of the EPFO's corpus is invested in government securities, state development loans (SDLs), corporate bonds and other fixed-income instruments. Equity investments are capped at 15% and are largely routed through exchange-traded funds (ETFs), allowing the retirement fund to participate in equity markets while keeping overall portfolio risk under control.

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PMS industry continues to expand

The EPFO's dominance comes at a time when India's Portfolio Management Services industry is witnessing steady growth. According to data released by the Association of Portfolio Managers in India (APMI), total PMS assets under management (AUM) rose 1.8% month-on-month to ₹43.3 lakh crore in June 2026, driven primarily by the discretionary segment, which managed ₹36.72 lakh crore.

The industry's client base also expanded nearly 4% during the month to around 2.2 lakh accounts, reflecting growing demand for professionally managed and customised investment solutions. Total inflows surged to ₹3.55 lakh crore in June, led by strong inflows into discretionary PMS.

Domestic investors remained the backbone of the industry, accounting for 91% of clients and 95% of total AUM, while provident funds, including the EPFO, contributed nearly 79% of domestic assets. The data highlights that although PMS is often associated with affluent investors seeking tailored portfolios, institutional retirement funds continue to be the segment's biggest growth driver.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Jul 31, 2026 8:05 AM IST
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