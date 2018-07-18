Modi's promise of Rs 15 lakh to every Indian has been fulfilled, says BJP leader

Of several promises PM Narendra Modi made during his election rallies before the Lok Sabha Elections in 2014, one that caught the attention of the common man the most was the disbursement of Rs 15 lakh in each bank account -- by bringing back black money stashed in foreign banks -- if the BJP came to power. Not only did the saffron party win the Lok Sabha elections with an overwhelming majority, it was also able to emerge victorious poll-after-polls across states, making it the government with full power at the centre as well as 21 states in India.

Though many people thought it was just a joke, BJP's newly-elected Rajasthan chief, Madanlal Saini, seems to disagree as he believes the government, through its several schemes, has disbursed the money. Explaining the rationale behind his claim, the BJP leader, during an interview with Hindustan Times, said under the Modi government's several schemes, people have got benefits worth over Rs 15 lakh.

"Nobody gives cash, but arrangements have been made so that the poor have got benefits to the tune of Rs 15 lakh. Now, you cannot expect the party to give Rs 15 lakh to (industrialist Mukesh) Ambani (the richest person in Asia)," said Saini told the newspaper.

The BJP leader explained that schemes like Ayushman Bharat, also dubbed as Modicare, gives medical benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh to the poor, Bhamashah card (a women upliftment scheme run by the Rajasthan government), etc, have benefitted all Indians and the cumulative benefit amount comes out to be Rs 15 lakh. "If someone is sick, he or she gets Rs 5 lakh. Then there are other government schemes such as Bhamashah card (for women empowerment in Rajasthan), Rs 50,000 for girl child, Rajshree yojana (for a girl child's education in Rajasthan) and many other schemes. So the poor have got Rs 15 lakh," said the leader.

On asking about jobless growth, the minister said the Modi government has provided jobs to over 15 lakh people in the last four years. He said apart from 3 lakh government jobs, people have got employment opportunities in road contraction projects, industrial hubs, through skills development, entrepreneurship, etc. If one does the total, the number of jobs comes out to be over 15 lakh, he said.