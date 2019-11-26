This class 7 student has landed a job with software company in Hyderabad

A 12-year-old boy of Hyderabad has bagged a position of data scientist at a software company.

Siddharth Srivastav Pilli, a class 7 student of Sri Chaitanya School was selected for the position of a data scientist at a software company called Montaigne Smart Business Solutions.

"I am 12 years old and I work as a data scientist in a software company called Montaigne Smart Business Solutions. I study in Sri-Chaitanya Techno Schools in the 7th class. My biggest inspiration for joining a software company is Tanmay Bakshi because he got a job in Google at a very young age as a developer and is helping the world understand how beautiful the Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution is," Siddharth told ANI on Monday.

He thanked his father for getting him interested in coding at an early age.

"The person who helped me a lot to get a job at a young age is my dad, who used to show me different biographies and teach me coding. Everything I am today is because of him," he said.

