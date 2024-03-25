'This is reality of Elvish Yadav': Netizens react after CISF officer claims famous YouTuber denies picture with him at airport

A video featuring a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer discussing an encounter with a 'big' YouTuber who allegedly declined to take a photo with him at an airport is gaining traction on the internet. The video captures the officer's vlog documenting his daily routine from home to work. Towards the end of the video, he hints at the incident involving the YouTuber, sparking curiosity among viewers.

In the now-viral video, the officer says in Hindi, “I didn’t expect a YouTuber of this calibre would do this with him. I am appointed at the airport and keep meeting popular celebrities, however, I am hurt by what this big YouTuber did. I’ll reveal his name at the end of this video.”

“The thing is I asked the YouTuber to click a picture with me and he refused straightaway. I am mostly in my uniform at the airport and big celebrities easily click photos with me. But, the YouTuber said no to me. I am not saying that I am right. He might be getting late or distracted with something else, but I felt bad after he refused,” he added.

The officer also recounted a positive experience with actor Vivek Oberoi, who praised uniformed personnel as real heroes and happily posed for a photo with him. Towards the end of the video, the officer dropped a hint, suggesting that his wife joked they wouldn't take photos with Bigg Boss winners once they became famous.

A user who shared the video on X wrote, “This is reality of elvish Yadav. He declined to click picture with a paramilitary officer. If you can’t give respect to our jawans then you have no right to call yourself nationalist. Watch the full video.”

Since its upload, the video has attracted over 400,000 views on X.

"What a Shameless person 🤮 How can one even disrespect our Protectors 😭," a user wrote. Another one commented, "I hate Elvis Yadav myself, but is he bound to take selfie with a CISF personnel?? There are many at airport, be it front office, cabin crew or passport office personnel who meet stars on daily basis."