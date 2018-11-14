Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan-starrer challenges Baahubali 2, but fizzles out in first week!

Thugs of Hindostan, despite a stellar cast of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, has been struggling at the box office since day two. The film earned Rs 4.75 crore its first Tuesday, making total collections of Rs 133.75 crore.

The movie after collecting Rs 52.25 crore smashed many records on its opening day. However, it failed to get good reviews from critics and suffered because of the negative word of mouth. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan has been called a visual spectacle by its producers and is among the most expensive films ever made in Bollywood.

The credit for Thugs of Hindostan's record-breaking opening goes to its advance tickets sale and high ticket prices. The film also recorded the third highest pre-sales of all time in Bollywood with bookings of nearly Rs 27.50 crore. Baahubali 2 had earned Rs 31.5 crore in advance tickets sale, Boxofficeindia.com reported.

#ThugsOfHindostan HINDI: Thu 50.75 cr, Fri 28.25 cr, Sat 22.75 cr, Sun 17.25 cr, Mon 5.50 cr, Tue 4.35 cr. Total: 128.85 cr TAMIL + TELUGU: Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr, Sat 75 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs, Mon 50 lakhs, Tue 40 lakhs. Total: 4.90 cr Total: 133.75 cr India biz.#TOH - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2018

Thugs of Hindostan opened in 7,000 screens worldwide and the ticket prices were hiked at least 10 per cent. As if poor reviews weren't enough, the entire movie was leaked online by the website TamilRockers, which also contributed to its declining collections at the box office.

Due to negative word of mouth, the audience didn't appear in many shows which led to several screenings getting cancelled. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel mentioned the same in his tweet.

#ThugsofHindostan TUESDAY- Shows are getting cancelled Left, Right & Center across India because of no audience. Feeling really sad for single screen Exhibitors who have bought this film in extremely high Money Guarantee clause, many would close down. DARK DIWALI for exhibitors. - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 13, 2018

A report in Boxofficeindia states that the movie's first five day earnings were Rs 15 crore less than that of 2015's Diwali release Prem Ratan Dhan Payo's first five day earnings. However, the first three day collections of the Thugs of Hindostan were lower than Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju and Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai.

Thugs of Hindostan is a movie about the "thugs" led by the Khudabaksh portraited by Amitabh Bachchan revolting against the East India Company in 1795.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)