Tim Cook arrives in Delhi for Apple Saket opening; THIS was his first stop in national capital

After opening an Apple store in Mumbai, Apple's chief executive Tim Cook reached Delhi on April 19 for the upcoming launch of an Apple Store in the national capital on Thursday, April 20.

Soon after the billionaire touched down in Delhi, his first pit-stop was Lodhi Art District, which he called "remarkable".

"Delhi’s Lodhi Art District is a remarkable public space. Congratulations to the St+art India Foundation and so many amazing artists for capturing Indian life so powerfully. And thank you to Dattaraj Naik for showing me how you design your murals on iPad," he tweeted.

Since 2015, 50 renowned street artists from across the world have been invited by St+Art India Foundation to create the Lodhi Art District making it India's first art district now visited by the everyday individual to foreign tourists and international dignitaries.

Later, Cook also visited the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy and shared his experience.

I could've spent the whole day at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy. From ancient and vibrant textiles to impossibly intricate wood carvings, it displayed India’s deep—and deeply beautiful— culture of craft. Thanks Sarah Sham and Ruchika Sachdeva for showing me… pic.twitter.com/CzQy0dOi8y — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023

On Tuesday, the chief executive launched the iconic consumer technology company's first retail store in India, welcoming customers into the facility inside a mall in suburban BKC.

"The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India," he tweeted.

Hundreds of customers had queued up to be among the first ones to shop or get a feel of the store, which came 25 years after the company first started selling its products and services in the country through partners.

Cook's trip in India included meeting Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon and even maestro A.R. Rahman.

Cook is expected to meet PM Modi as the company commits to the Indian market with growing market share as well as production.

At present Apple accounts for just 3 per cent share in the highly competitive smartphone market dominated by Chinese and Korean brands, but has lately seen high growth in sales, which establishes India's importance. The company is also keen to expand sourcing of products or components from the country, as it looks to diversify its supply chain beyond China.

The company employs 2,500 people in the country and has indirectly helped create 10 lakh jobs through its app ecosystem.

