Titanic tourist submarine goes missing, search underway

A tourist submarine that was taking people to see the wreck of the Titanic has gone missing, sparking a search and rescue mission, BBC reported on Monday.

Small submersibles, or vehicles intended to operate underwater that are not necessarily submarines, are frequently used to take people on tours of the famous shipwreck.

The Boston Coast Guard said that an operation to find the missing tourist submarine was underway. The search and rescue operation is being led by the US Coast Guard, and it is currently focusing on an area of the Atlantic Ocean about 300 miles south of Newfoundland.

The Coast Guard has deployed a number of aircraft and ships to the area, and it is also using sonar to search for the submarine.

The cost of a trip to the Titanic wreck can vary depending on the company you book with, but it typically costs tens of thousands of dollars. The trip usually includes several days of training and preparation, as well as the actual dive to the wreck. The dive itself takes around eight hours, including both the descent and the ascent.

The Titanic wreck is located at a depth of 3,800 meters (12,500 feet) below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

The wreck is slowly deteriorating, and it is estimated that it will completely disintegrate within the next 100 years.

The Titanic wreck is a reminder of the tragedy that occurred on April 15, 1912, when the ship struck an iceberg and sank, killing over 1,500 people. The wreck is also a testament to the engineering and construction of the Titanic, which was the largest ship afloat at the time of its sinking.

