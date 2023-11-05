'Took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50...': Sachin's message to Virat Kohli after he scores century against SA

Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday congratulated Virat Kohli on reaching his 49th century. Tendulkar also mentioned that it took him 365 days to go from 49 to 50 centuries. He expressed his hope that Kohli would break his record in the next few days.

"Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X.

Tendulkar accomplished the feat in 1998, on his 25th birthday.

Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli reached a landmark in his ODI career as he scored his 49th century against South Africa in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday, November 5. The knock helped Kohli level with Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most ODI centuries.

Kohli reached the milestone in 120 balls, hitting 12 fours. The century was a special one for Kohli as it came on his 35th birthday.

For the first time ever, Kohli surpassed the 500-run landmark in an ODI World Cup, tallying two centuries in a single edition of the event. The fact that Kohli accomplished this impressive feat at the age of 35 adds an even greater sparkle to this sterling achievement. Despite this feat, Kohli remains 21 tons adrift of Tendulkar's international record of 100 centuries.

India and South Africa faced off in an exciting cricket match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. The match was the 37th of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and both teams were looking to solidify their positions at the top of the points table.

