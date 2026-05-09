Top 10 visa free destinations Indians can visit this summer season- Check full list

Planning an international trip this summer but dreading the visa process? The good news is you may not need one. Several countries across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Indian Ocean offer Indians either visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival, making it easier than ever to book a flight and go.

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Here are ten destinations worth considering, from the familiar to the surprisingly overlooked.

Thailand

A perennial favourite for Indian travellers, Thailand delivers on almost every front: beaches, street food, nightlife and affordable stays. Visa-free entry is available for a limited period, making it one of the easiest international getaways from India.

Maldives

For those after a more indulgent escape, the Maldives offers visa-free entry alongside some of the world's most pristine beaches, overwater villas and crystal-clear waters. It remains one of the top luxury short-haul destinations for Indians.

Nepal

Close, culturally familiar and strikingly beautiful, Nepal requires no visa for Indian travellers. Mountains, ancient temples and a relaxed pace make it an easy summer choice, particularly for families.

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Bhutan

Bhutan offers something increasingly rare, quiet. Known for its monasteries, dramatic landscapes and measured approach to tourism, it is visa-free for Indians and remains one of the most rewarding destinations in the region.

Indonesia

Home to Bali's beaches, temples and vivid culture, Indonesia offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry for Indian nationals. Beyond Bali, islands like Lombok and Komodo offer equally compelling alternatives for those willing to explore further.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka packs a remarkable amount into a small geography, beaches, wildlife, colonial heritage and hill country, all within a short flight from India. Entry rules are straightforward for Indian travellers.

Seychelles

For a genuinely peaceful island escape, Seychelles offers visa-free entry and a level of natural beauty that is hard to match. Granite boulders, turquoise water and near-empty beaches make it ideal for those looking to truly switch off.

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Mauritius

Mauritius combines stunning beaches, water sports and a culture that feels familiar to many Indian travellers, given its strong Indian heritage. No visa is required, and direct flights from several Indian cities keep it accessible.

Serbia

The most underrated entry on this list, Serbia offers visa-free access for Indians along with a genuinely distinct European experience, medieval fortresses, a vibrant Belgrade nightlife scene and some of the continent's best value for money.

Kenya

For wildlife lovers, Kenya is hard to beat. Visa-on-arrival and e-visa options make entry straightforward, and the Maasai Mara's safari experience remains one of the most iconic on the planet.

Before you travel

Visa-free does not mean paperwork-free. Even for these destinations, carry a valid passport, check current stay limits and entry rules, and keep return tickets and hotel bookings readily available. Rules can and do change; always verify the latest requirements before booking.