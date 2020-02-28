scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Top cop shares bank account details of Ratan Lal's wife; Twitterati donates funds

As IPS officer Arun Bothra took to Twitter to express his condolences, users started asking him to find ways to help the family of the slain cop

Delhi violence: Twitter users join forces to help slain cop Ratan Lal Delhi violence: Twitter users join forces to help slain cop Ratan Lal

The Delhi riots have led to the death of 38 people - one of them was Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal, who succumbed to bullet injuries. While condolences for the slain police officer poured in from every quarter, IPS officer Arun Bothra sought help from social media to assist the family of the martyred cop monetarily.

Bothra had taken to Twitter to offer his condolences to Ratan Lal. "No idea if Head Constable Ratan Lal was pro-CAA or anti-CAA. We only know that he was just 42 years old. While he was performing his duty his family - wife, two daughters and a son were waiting for him at home," said Bothra. The tweet that had a picture of the family quickly went viral.

He followed up the tweet and said that many people have asked him for ways to help the family and said that he was working on it.

Yesterday, Bothra shared the details of the constable's wife's bank account details. "Took time to obtain and verify as shocked family was not in position to communicate," he said.  Soon after, some users got back and said that they tried funding but the account appeared to be inactive.

Bothra took to Twitter to say that the account has been inactive. He got in touch with the bank and got the account activated. He also said that he spoke to Ratan Lal's wife, brother, the bank manager and the SHO before posting the details on Twitter.

The Delhi government has also announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for Ratan Lal. "As per the Delhi government's policy, we will give Rs 1 crore to head constable Ratan Lal's family," said CM Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Ratan Lal who died on duty was paid a grand tribute by the Delhi Police at New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp. Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik was also present along with over 1,000 colleagues of Ratan Lal. "It is a sad day for us, Ratan Lal was a courageous officer," said Patnaik.

Also read: Panic Mat-Carona! Anand Mahindra searches new phrase for stock market crash

Also read: This is the most expensive piggy bank in the world

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos