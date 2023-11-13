'Totally impressed and flabbergasted': Actor R Madhavan lauds I-T Dept on receiving income tax return in record time

Actor R Madhavan expressed his admiration and appreciation for the Income Tax Department's efficiency and transparency on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

His company, Leukos Films, recently received its income tax refund promptly and without any complications.

Madhavan commended the department's speed and promptness, underlining the fact that his company’s income tax refund was processed within just three weeks - a fact he was evidently impressed with.

"The income tax refund for our company was received within 3 weeks after filing of return for AY 2023-24. The speed and promptness is simply unheard of," Madhavan wrote.

The income tax refund for our company was received within 3 weeks after filing of return for AY 2023-24. The speed and promptness is simply unheard of ..The efficiency and transparency of the income tax department is unbelievable. Totally impressed and flabbergasted .… — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 13, 2023

"The efficiency and transparency of the income tax department is unbelievable. Totally impressed and flabbergasted," he continued. In his post, he also tagged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Prime Minister's Office.

The income tax department recently said a record number of over 7.85 crore ITRs were filed till October 31. The total number of ITRs (income tax returns) filed in FY 2023-24 for all assessment years up to October 31, 2023 stands at 7.85 crore, an all-time high when compared to total number of ITRs of 7.78 crore filed in FY 2022-23, the I-T department said.

"Rocketry" actor-director recently extolled Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, endorsing it as one of the best globally. In his personal video recorded in September, he commended the airport's Terminal 2, labelling it as superlative.

He was particularly delighted by the airport's infrastructure, describing the garden-themed international terminal as "exotic."

"It's incredible what the infrastructure in India is becoming! I'm at the new Kempegowda International Airport. And I'm telling you, it looks like an exotic... exotic place! Nobody will believe that this is an airport," he said in a video on Instagram.

"And all the plants you see hanging from the ceiling in different parts of the airport are actually real plants, that are being watered every day, from the ceiling. And a lot of the construction as you can see above is all made of bamboo. Just look at the ceiling. And it's all themed around sustainability in India. Very proud! Very well done man!" Madhavan added.

