TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019: Results likely to be out after July 8, here's all you need to know

The candidates expecting their TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019 will have to wait a little more as the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019 is reportedly expected to be out after July 8, 2019. As per latest reports, the evaluation process of TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019 is still in process and therefore the supplementary results are expected to be out in the next three-four working days. Once the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019 is declared, it will be made available on the official website of the board.

Candidates who had appeared for the TS Inter Supplementary examinations 2019 and are waiting for their TS Inter Supplementary Result can also check their results once they are announced on the affiliated websites such as- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in, apart from the official website.

According to officials, the TS Inter Results 2019 for the first year students will be declared within 3-4 days after the declaration of TS Inter Results 2019 for the second year students. Earlier, the TS Inter Results 2019 was released in April 2019 which was criticised from parents, students and political parties as nearly 3 lakh students were declared failed due to administrative glitches. It may be noted that the re-evaluation results of the TS Inter Result 2019 was declared on May 27, 2019.

After the TS Inter Result 2019 was declared in the month of April, the board has made some important arrangements in terms of re-evaluation of answer sheets.

