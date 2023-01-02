‘Tunisha Sharma’s mother broke her phone, tried to strangulate her’: Sheezan Khan’s lawyer

Amid a spate of shocking developments in the Tunisha Sharma death case, accused Sheezan Khan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra claimed that the late actor’s mother Vanita Sharma broke her phone and allegedly tried to strangulate her on being instigated by Tunisha Sharma’s uncle from Chandigarh Sanjeev Kaushal. He added that Tunisha’s uncle Sanjeev Kaushal and her mother used to control Tunisha’s life.

Mishra told reporters at a press conference, “Tunisha used to panic a lot upon hearing the name of Sanjeev Kaushal. On [the] instigation of Sanjeev Kaushal, Tunisha’s mother broke her phone and tried to strangulate her. Sanjeev Kaushal and Tunisha’s mother used to control Tunisha’s life.”

He added they used to control the late Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress’ finances and she often pleaded for her own money in front of her mother. Besides this, he also took aim at Tunisha Sharma’s uncle Pawan Sharma and said, “Tunisha’s so-called uncle Pawan Sharma was her former manager, he was fired four years ago because he used to interfere a lot and behave harshly with her.”

During the same press conference, Sheezan’s sister and TV actor Shafaq Naaz stated that the viral photograph of Tunisha Sharma donning a hijab is from the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul and was a part of the shoot. Naaz stated, “The picture of Tunisha in hijab being circulated is from the set of the show which was part of the shoot. It can be seen. We never made her wear hijab, it was from the channel.”

These comments come after Tunisha Sharma’s mother alleged that Sheezan Khan slapped her daughter on the day they broke up. Vanita Sharma said at a press conference, “Tunisha cannot die by suicide. I just don’t know what happened in the 10-15 minutes. God knows what he did with my child since it happened in Sheezan’s makeup room. The day they broke up. Sheezan slapped her and she cried a lot saying he used me. Initially, she had told mew she likes Sheezan.”

Tunisha Sharma’s body was discovered hanging in the makeup area of her show on December 24. Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint a day after her body was found and accused Sheezan of aiding suicide.

(With agency inputs)

