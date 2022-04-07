Twitter's next board meeting is gonna be 'lit': Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had declared that Twitter's next board meeting is going to be "lit". On Tuesday, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal had announced that Musk had been appointed to the microblogging platform's board. The announcement came a day after SpaceX founder Elon Musk disclosed that he had bought a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter.

Musk seems to be extremely enthusiastic about his first board meeting at Twitter post his appointment. He expressed his excitement by sharing a meme on Twitter. The meme features the infamous still of Musk smoking pot on the comedian Joe Rogan's podcast back in 2018. Musk captioned the meme, "Twitter's next board meeting is gonna be lit". See below

Musk tweets about Edit Button

Earlier today, Musk tweeted a meme that also teased the edit button being added to Twitter. The depicts how Musk selling his first company Zip2 to Compaq for $305 million in 1999 has led to Twitter finally getting an edit button.

On Wednesday, Twitter had confirmed that it is working on an edit button. "Now that everyone is asking… yes, we've been working on an edit feature since last year! No, we didn't get the idea from a poll. We're kicking off testing within Twitter Blue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn't, and what's possible," tweeted Twitter Comms.

now that everyone is asking…



yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!



no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉



we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

Since disclosing that he had bought a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, Musk has conducted a poll asking users if they wanted an edit button. Over 73 per cent of the 4.4 million people that voted in the poll said "yes".

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

On Twitter's board Musk will serve as a Class II director, with the term expiring at the firm's 2024 annual meeting of stockholders.

