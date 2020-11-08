Melania to divorce Donald Trump as soon as he leaves White House, claim ex-aides

US President incumbent Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump is planning to end their 15-year "transactional marriage" and is "counting the minutes until divorce" when Donald leaves the White House after losing to Joe Biden in US election 2020.

A former White House aide has claimed that the couple's 15-year marriage is over and that Melania is "counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce."

The reason why she is not leaving while Donald Trump is still in office is because if Melania "were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he would find a way to punish her," alleged Omarosa Manigault Newman, former director of communications of the White House Office of Public Liaison, according to a report by London-based tabloid Daily Mail.

Newman had resigned unexpectedly in December 2017 in a public falling out with Donald Trump.

One of Melania's friends asserted that she burst into tears when her husband won the elections in 2016 as she "never expected him to win" and that she waited five months before moving from New York to Washington, allegedly because the couple's son Barron "needed to finish school."

However, claiming otherwise, Stephanie Wolkoff, an American fashion and entertainment executive and former senior adviser to Melania, stated that the latter was negotiating a post-nuptial agreement with Donald Trump to give Barron an equal share of his fortune. Wolkoff also alleged that the Trumps had separate bedrooms in the White House and a "transactional marriage".

Despite rumours galore and frigid moments in public, Melania claims she has "a great relationship" with her husband. Donald Trump also asserts that they never argue.

According to his prenuptial arrangement with second wife Marla Maples, the latter cannot publish any book or give interviews that are critical of Donald Trump. Melania is said to have agreed to a similar code of silence.