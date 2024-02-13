Valentine's Day: Zomato plays cupid to help people 'find a match'

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Zomato has introduced an innovative feature that might have popular dating apps like Tinder and Bumble taking notice. As Cupid readies his arrows, Zomato is offering its users a chance to find their perfect foodie companion through a unique matchmaking service. This service cleverly pairs individuals based on their culinary preferences, ensuring that love at first bite could potentially lead to a deeper connection.

Zomato's mobile app serves as the gateway to love, where users can tap on "Explore now" under the "Celebrate Valentine's Week" section. A further tap on "Find a match" redirects them to a page aptly titled "Find a foodie match," where they can select their gender and preference to proceed with the matchmaking process. It's a playful and engaging way for users to interact with the app and each other, possibly finding someone special who shares their zest for gastronomy.

Moreover, Zomato has not stopped at just playing matchmaker. In collaboration with Tinder, they've launched the "Tinderlicious Collection," which is available across major Indian metros. This collection showcases a curated list of eateries ideal for a romantic rendezvous, making the dining experience seamless and enjoyable. The partnership aims to smooth out the process of selecting the perfect spot for Tinder dates, leveraging Zomato's expertise in restaurant recommendations.

The initiative is grounded in data and insights, with selections based on user search trends around Valentine's Day and local knowledge. Last year, Zomato observed a 50% increase in time spent on their Collections pages leading up to Valentine's Day, indicating that people plan their romantic outings well in advance.

With this year's addition of the foodie matchmaking feature, Zomato is set to make Valentine's week even more exciting for those looking for love or simply a like-minded dining companion.

So, while Tinder and Bumble may be the go-to apps for many seeking romance, Zomato's creative approach to combining the love of food with the pursuit of love offers a fresh and flavorful alternative this Valentine's week.

Amid this, arious online platforms are rolling out special offers and incentives to attract users. Amazon, for instance, has introduced a dedicated Valentine's Day store available until February 14, while Flipkart is running a Mobile Bonanza sale until February 15.

Blinkit, owned by Zomato, has launched a unique feature called "Single Mode," catering to solo shoppers. This feature allows users to explore a selection of products tailored to individual needs, reflecting the diverse strategies employed by e-commerce and food delivery platforms during this festive period.

Also Read: 'Execution solely rests with govt': Shah Rukh Khan's team denies involvement in the release of ex-Navy veterans from Qatar