'Vegetarian and Hindi-speaking...': Woman's post for flatmate in Bengaluru sparks outrage

A Bengaluru woman's search for a vegetarian, Hindi-speaking flatmate has invited plenty of backlash.

X user Vanshita posted an ad looking for a flatmate to join her in a 3BHK apartment in Wilson Garden, Bengaluru. But her specific criteria, particularly the insistence on a vegetarian, Hindi-speaking woman, ignited a wave of criticism online.

Vanshita's post outlined the details: a room available for ₹17,000 per month, complete with a bed, mattress, AC, geyser, and storage.

The flat also has essential appliances like a fridge and washing machine. She would move to another room in the apartment, sharing that she's a bit of a "clean freak" but was eager to meet the new tenant.

hii guys,



looking for my replacement in a fully furnished 3bhk in wilson garden, bangalore to move in immediately.



someone young, xx chromosomes, easy-going, won’t mind guests, pets, loud music, alcohol or smoke; preferably vegetarian and hindi speaking.



share please, TIA pic.twitter.com/ZfeyT9aztb — Vanshita (@yourswriterly) October 12, 2024

The controversy stemmed from Vanshita’s demands. The ideal flatmate, she said, should be a young, Hindi-speaking woman who’s easy-going, comfortable with pets, and okay with alcohol and smoking.

However, the flatmate needed to be vegetarian — a requirement that didn’t go well with many users on X.

Critics questioned the inconsistency. "Alcohol and smoking is fine, but non-vegetarian food isn’t?" one user asked. Others pointed out that she was imposing dietary restrictions while allowing other habits that could be considered intrusive.

"Amazing how alcohol and smoking are normalized, but dietary choices aren’t," another wrote.

In response, Vanshita clarified that her vegetarian preference was driven by personal comfort. “I’m fine with any cooked food, but as a vegetarian, I can’t stand the sight of raw meat,” she explained.

Another contentious point was her preference for a Hindi-speaking flatmate in Bengaluru, a city where Kannada is the local language. “It’s the ‘Hindi-speaking’ that gets me,” one user remarked, questioning the exclusion of the local language while noting that Vanshita posted in English.

