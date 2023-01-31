Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE rename Dubai's ‘Al Minhad’ as 'Hind City'

On Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, renamed the Al Minhad area and its surroundings as 'Hind City'.

The Hind city is connected through crucial roadways such as Emirates Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, and Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road, and the city is divided into four zones, namely Hind 1, Hind 2, Hind 3, and Hind 4, spread over an area of 83.9km.

The renaming of Al Minhad and its neighbouring territories came after the ruler of Dubai issued directions.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the third son of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the former UAE vice president and ruler of Dubai. After the death of his brother Maktoum in 2006, Mohammed took over as vice president and ruler of the country.

In 2010, Burj Dubai was renamed as Burj Khalifa after the name of then President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

