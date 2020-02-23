Video features Trump as Baahubali; here's how POTUS responds

US President Donald Trump on Sunday shared an edited video from the movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, saying he "look (s) forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!".

Trump, who is set to arrive to India on February 24, retweeted 81-second video by a Twitter account identified as "Sol" with the handle Solmemes1. In that video, Trump's face was morphed over the face of the film's actor, with the song "Jiyo Re Baahubali" playing in the background. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face was also morphed in the clip for a few seconds. In the video, Trump is being welcomed by PM Modi along with thousands of people.



To celebrate Trump's visit to India I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go......



Besides, Trump is seen fighting with swords, riding a chariot and participating in warfare on horses in the video. It also featured US First Lady Melania Trump as well as Trumps' daughter Ivanka.

"To celebrate Trump's visit to India, I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go... USA and India united!" the user tweeted in the original post with the video.

The video ends with the message: "USA and India United!"

In the Twitter description, the user describes herself as "award winning master memetician, professor of memology at University of GFY."

During his two-day visit, Trump will hold consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

