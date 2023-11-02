Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha gets engaged to his girlfriend; check details here

Sidhartha Mallya, the son of former UB Group Chairman and fugitive Vijay Mallya, recently took to Instagram to share the joyous news of his engagement to his girlfriend, Jasmine. The 36-year-old actor and model went to great lengths to make the engagement memorable.

In the photos shared on Instagram, the couple can be seen donning Halloween costumes. Sidhartha, dressed as a pumpkin, got down on one knee, presented a ring, and popped the question to his girlfriend, who was elegantly attired as a witch.

The Instagram caption accompanying the post read, "Well, I guess you're stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love u my juppet @jassofiaa (thank u for saying yes to this pumpkin)."

Also WATCH: Good news! No visa needed for Indian tourists travelling to Thailand from Nov 10; Know applicable dates, rules, holiday packages and more

Jasmine also shared images from the engagement, revealing that the decor was inspired by the world of Harry Potter blended with a Halloween theme. The festivities included a cake adorned with the inscription "Sid+Jasmine."

In her Instagram caption, Jasmine wrote, "There were obviously other things that happened in October, but nothing else really matters anymore best day of my life. So thankful I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this day special. #october #happyhalloween #witch #pumpkin #engaged."

She shared another post featuring a close-up of the engagement ring with the caption, "Forever and ever."

Born in Los Angeles, California, Sidhartha grew up in the United Arab Emirates and London. After completing his education at Queen Mary University of London and Wellington College, he went to the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Sidhartha started his career as an actor and model after completing his studies at drama school. He has made appearances in several TV series and films, including the comedy film Brahman Naman. In addition, he also worked as a marketing manager for Guinness and hosted an online video show.

Sidhartha's father, Vijay Mallya, has been a fugitive in India after he struggled to pay back loans taken from the 17 banks in India for his now-defunct aviation company, Kingfisher Airlines. Banks declared him a wilful defaulter, which led to a series of legal battles between Mallya and the banks and also investigations by Indian authorities into the matter. After that, Mallya left the country and relocated to the UK in 2016. Indian authorities have issued an order for his arrest after a detailed investigation, and the matter is currently in court.

Also Read: IIM-A summer placement begins; BCG, Goldman Sachs top recruiters on Day 1