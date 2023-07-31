Viral video shows wife sacrificing her food for husband, draws netizens' ire

A video that has caught the attention of netizens features a wife selflessly giving up her food for her husband. The video, which was shared on various social media platforms, has sparked a heated debate among viewers.

The video, which was uploaded on Instagram by Timsy Jain, showcases a seemingly ordinary couple at a dining table. The wife, after serving herself a portion of food, notices her husband's plate is empty. Without hesitation, she transfers her food to his plate, leaving herself with nothing. This act of sacrifice, while it may seem endearing to some, has ignited a firestorm of criticism online.

The video has been shared on Twitter as well.

Many viewers have expressed their disapproval, arguing that the husband should not have accepted the food, but instead should have ensured his wife had enough to eat. Critics argue that the video perpetuates harmful gender norms that expect women to prioritise the needs of others over their own.

However, some viewers have defended the couple, suggesting that the video might be misinterpreted and that we do not know the full context. They argue that the wife's action could be seen as an act of love and care, rather than a sacrifice forced by societal expectations.

But there is no point in having dinner together when he is so engrossed in a phone. — VVikas Kumaarr (@flyingvikas129) July 30, 2023

But why is she serving from her hands 🤢 while he’s eating with spoon. 🥹 — 𝓓𝓾𝓼𝓱𝓨 (@beyorek) July 29, 2023

I was expecting at the end he will turn his plate to her as he observed what she did. No doubts, he is perfect Indian Man. — Messilious (@aham_yogini) July 29, 2023

"But this guy is busy on the phone and he doesn't care at all. Ignoring his wife's love n care for him," a user wrote. "Indian men can be so disrespectful. Nothing to romanticise here," another user wrote.

“But why is she serving from her hands 🤢 while he’s eating with spoon. 🥹,” a third user wrote. “I was expecting at the end he will turn his plate to her as he observed what she did. No doubts, he is perfect Indian Man,” a user commented. "No need to glorify this and no need for sacrifice, if the husband is uncaring," another one commented.

Also Read: ‘Happy Birthday, Ethereum!’: Vitalik Buterin celebrates Ethereum's birthday in Bengaluru with 'ghevar' cake, masala dosa

Also Watch: Upcoming cars & SUVs in India in August 2023: Mercedes Benz-GLC, Tata Punch, Audi Q8 e-tron, Citroen C3 Aircross and more