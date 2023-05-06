Virat Kohli writes to BCCI, claims he said nothing wrong in fight with Gautam Gambhir

The Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir’s verbal exchange seems to be one of the ugliest fights that have marred the history of cricket in India. It has become a talking point everywhere.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Kohli has written to BCCI, explaining the entire scenario and showing disappointment over the imposing of a 100 per cent fine on the match fee.

As per a Dainik Jagran report, Kohli defended himself by saying that he did not say anything bad to Naveen-ul-Haq or Gambhir during the fight for getting such a punishment from the BCCI.

Kohli did not believe his behaviour justified such a fine, and he will not pay it because the RCB has a policy of not removing match fees from their players' salaries for on-field transgressions.

Witnesses, however, claimed that Kohli showed hostile behaviour during the fight with Naveen-ul-Haq.

During the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants, there was a mild altercation between Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq at the end of the match. The umpires intervened along with Amit Mishra. Later, the battle escalated to a post-match bust-up between Kohli and Gambhir.

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was fined 50 per cent of his match fee for a level 1 breach of the same Article.

Meanwhile, the two players have been fined 100 per cent of their match fee following the match. Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, and Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct, according to an IPL media statement.

While criticising the act, Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar also questioned whether imposing hefty fines was enough to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

