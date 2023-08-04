‘Want to see you on Shark Tank India’: Netizens support Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath's tweet on supporting Indian brands

Zerodha’s co-founder Nikhil Kamath on Friday expressed a resolute stance against paid promotions and endorsements, asserting an unyielding disinterest in such offers. In a tweet, he said that any future brand mentions by him would be driven solely by genuine admiration, rather than monetary incentives.

Addressing brand managers and advertisers who frequently seek paid collaborations and promotions, Kamath expressed gratitude for the attention but emphasised on an unequivocal lack of interest. The plea to refrain from spamming with such proposals echoed the Kamath's commitment to an authentic approach.

Kamath, in his tweet, also disclosed a keen desire to bolster small Indian brands, advocating for their growth and recognition. He showcased his dedication to nurturing these indigenous brands through a platform called "Gruhas Collective". This platform seeks to connect, fund, partner with, and empower small Indian brands.

Zerodha co-founder’s current perspective on patriotism highlighted a personal ethos of prioritising Indian brands over their foreign counterparts. Kamath added that the inclination extends even if the foreign brand holds a marginal advantage. The sentiment resonated with a notion of choosing local products to support domestic entrepreneurship and industry.

Kamath concluded by inviting undiscovered Indian brands to come forward, presenting an opportunity to benefit from the Gruhas Collective initiative. He provided an email address and asked small consumer brands looking to scale up their operations and to connect.

Kamath's tweet resonated across the X platform, sparking a flurry of reactions from its users. Many users enthusiastically embraced the call to support small Indian brands, praising Kamath's commitment to promoting local entrepreneurship.

An X user said, “You stance is commendable as celebrities are often seen never shying from minting money.”

"Want to soon see you on Shark Tank India," joked an X user referring to the reality series where startup founders pitch their ideas to a team of 'sharks' to raise funding.

Amidst the positivity, some entrepreneurs also shared their undiscovered Indian brands.

