WATCH: Bangladesh cricket star Shakib Al Hasan loses cool, beats fan with a cap

Shakib Al Hasan, captain of the Bangladesh Test and T20I teams, lost his cool and beat a fan during a promotional event following his team's first T20I match against England on Thursday, March 9, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Shakib was engaged in some promotional activities three hours after the game ended, and he was surrounded by a large number of fans, where he spoke about Bangladesh's performance in their match against England.

A video posted online shows that Shakib found it challenging to avoid the crowd of fans despite the high level of security. As the all-rounder was about to enter his car, one of the fans allegedly attempted to take his cap. This made Shakib furious, and then he started hitting the fan with his cap out of anger.

Without a doubt, Shakib Al Hasan is among the best all-around cricketers in the world. In T20Is and ODIs, he is a top-ranked all-rounder and placed third in the game's longest format. But he has been controversy’s favourite child.

This is not the first time that the cricketer has been on the radar due to his behavioural issue. During several matches on the field, Shakib has been involved in arguments with umpires. During one such incident in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023, Shakib retaliated by yelling at the leg umpire for not giving an overhead wide.

