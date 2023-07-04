Watch: Female passenger slaps man as altercation in Delhi Metro gets nasty; netizens furious

The Delhi Metro has been making headlines frequently in recent months due to the attention-grabbing incidents that occur on its premises. Unfortunately, the current situation is no exception. A Twitter page called 'Ghar ke Kalesh' posted a video yesterday showing a female passenger shouting at a male passenger in front of everyone. Shockingly, within a few seconds, she even resorts to slapping him. The reason behind this altercation remains unknown.

The caption of the Tweet read: “Kalesh b/w a guy and a Girl Inside “Delhi Metro) - Girl slaps him too hard just think if it was vice-versa.”

In the video, the woman wearing a checked shirt is seen initiating an argument, expressing her disapproval about something. On the other hand, the man in blue remains stationary throughout the altercation, allowing the woman to act as she pleases. Based on their conversation, it can be inferred that they might be acquainted with each other. However, due to the poor audio quality of the video, it is difficult to determine the exact nature of their relationship. Shockingly, despite witnessing the altercation, the other passengers on the metro chose not to intervene and allowed the assault to continue.

The video posted on Monday has quickly gone viral, accumulating numerous likes and views. Its widespread circulation has also sparked a debate regarding the acceptability of a female hitting a male, as opposed to the potential consequences if the roles were reversed. Many argue that if the situation were reversed, the male would likely face severe repercussions.

The comments on social media were filled with people expressing their distaste about the situation. Here’s what they had to say:

Regarding this debate a user said: “This brat woman should be immediately arrested. Police should take suo moto cognisance of this. What if it was a man even shouting at the woman (forget slapping) ?”

Expressing their disappointment with the people of the metro, one commented: “People of Delhi don't deserve metro.”



Another user calling the other passengers out said: “people in the train failed as humans. A true disgrace in the name of humanity, shameful.”



No action has been taken against the female passenger at the time of writing this article.

