WATCH: Lamborghini catches fire in the middle of Mumbai road

A fire broke out inside a moving Lamborghini car on the Coastal Road in Mumbai on Wednesday night, officials said. No injuries were reported in the incident. The fire occurred around 10.20 pm, and a fire engine was dispatched to the location.

A fire official stated that the blaze was extinguished in 45 minutes. Details about the number of occupants in the orange-coloured luxury car and the cause of the fire were not immediately available.

A video shared by Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Group, showed the cabin of the car in flames and a man trying to extinguish it. Singhania, who is also a car enthusiast, expressed concerns about the safety standards of the company.

He tweeted, "Spotted by me: A Lamborghini engulfed in flames on Coastal Road, Mumbai. Incidents like this raise serious concerns about the reliability and safety standards of Lamborghini. For the price and reputation, one expects uncompromising quality, not potential hazards."

Spotted by me: A Lamborghini engulfed in flames on Coastal Road, Mumbai. Incidents like this raise serious concerns about the reliability and safety standards of Lamborghini. For the price and reputation, one expects uncompromising quality—not potential hazards.@MumbaiPolice… pic.twitter.com/lIC7mYtoCB — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) December 25, 2024

One user commented that he too saw the blaze, and that the car was sizzling 45 minutes after the fire brigade doused the blaze. Another user blamed roadside repairs and said that most people who buy exorbitant cars are not able to maintain them as per requirement.

“Such incidents might be rare but very dangerous. The trust of the customers takes a beating. The car manufacturers should ensure uncompromising quality including safety aspects from their design stage onwards,” said another user.

Singhania had earlier too tweeted about a Lamborghini being towed away due to total electrical failure. He shared an image of the car being towed away and asked, "Are these cars reliable?"

Another video shows flames in the cabin of a Lamborghini with a Gujarat registration number, and a man attempting to put them out.