WATCH: Passengers climb out of bus stuck in deluge after incessant rains in Uttarakhand

In a scary video that has gone viral on social media, passengers can be seen climbing out of a bus that can be seen stuck in the deluge. The incident took place in Uttarakhand’s Vikasnagar. Incessant rains and landslides in the state had claimed as many as six lives till Sunday.

In the viral video, the bus can be stuck in an angle, and passengers climbing out of the windows to the top of the bus. The bus, one of Himachal Pradesh Roadways, got stuck in a drain while on its way to Dehradun.

People can also be seen trying to save their belongings and throwing them to the people who are more securely placed as the water, sweeping forth in high force, engulfs the bus.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | A Himachal Pradesh Roadways bus got stuck in a swollen drain near Vikasnagar while coming to Dehradun.



(Visuals - viral video confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/eCSFqmzGiY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2023

A red alert has been sounded in the state as water has risen in all the major rivers, amid a forecast of heavy showers in the next couple of days.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged the people to avoid unnecessary movement. He also asked pilgrims to plan their journey according to the latest weather updates.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar has also appealed to the people to not travel to the hills, if not essential. He also said that people could dial 112 if any help is needed.

Several roads were blocked due to landslides. This not only affected the day-to-day life of the residents but also hindered the Char Dham pilgrimage that sees lakhs of devotees visiting Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand Police also asked the Kanwariyas to be vigilant in view of the rise in the level of water in the Ganga river in Haridwar.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains on July 11 and 12 in 13 districts including Chamoli, Pauri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar.

Also read: Himachal Pradesh CM announces emergency helpline numbers as heavy rains cause widespread damage

Also read: Flood warning issued in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal to chair meeting today; Govt urges residents to move to safer areas