Watch: Peeved with low tip, this delivery agent refuses to deliver food

In today's digital age, ordering food online has become commonplace. One significant aspect of this process is tipping the delivery agent, who puts in the effort to ensure that your meal arrives safely and on time. However, a recent incident involving a DoorDash delivery driver has shed light on how the tipping amount can affect the quality of service. DoorDash is an American food delivery platform, and is based out of San Francisco in California.

According to a video posted on the YouTube channel 'Driver Man,' a delivery agent from DoorDash refused to deliver food to a customer, citing an inadequate tip of $8. The video, captured by the customer's front door camera, has since gone viral, garnering more than 1.5 million views.

The footage shows the delivery driver ringing the doorbell and requesting to speak with the customer. According to the driver, the delivery location in Smithtown, Long Island, was a 40-minute drive from where the food was picked up in Commack, New York. The driver argued that an $8 tip was insufficient for the effort put into delivering the meal.

The customer was taken aback and responded, "What the h*** are you looking for? I gave an $8 tip." However, the driver refused to budge and eventually left with the food, informing the customer that she would return it.

The incident has sparked a debate online, with many expressing their opinion on the matter. While some believe that the driver's behaviour was uncalled for, others feel that an $8 tip is reasonable compensation for the service provided.

Another DoorDash driver, for instance, took to social media to share their perspective, stating that an $8 tip was "good money" and that they were surprised by the driver's actions. Others expressed their preference for collecting food themselves instead of relying on delivery services due to similar issues.

The incident has raised questions about the tipping culture and how it impacts the quality of service provided by delivery drivers.

