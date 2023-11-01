WATCH: People loot alcohol bottles from car after it crashes on highway in Bihar; video goes viral

In a startling incident on National Highway 2 in Bihar, a car involved in a collision became the center of attention for a different reason altogether. The vehicle, carrying liquor bottles, met with an accident, and what followed was an unexpected frenzy of looting. A video capturing the incident has since gone viral on social media, leaving many baffled.

It is to be noted that the state of Bihar, under CM Nitish Kumar, has imposed a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol since 2016.

The video footage reveals that the car, laden with liquor bottles, collided with another vehicle on the highway. This occurrence took place on Monday, October 30. Bystanders, initially intending to offer assistance to the accident victims, soon discovered that the car's occupants had fled the scene, abandoning cartons brimming with liquor bottles. Seizing the opportunity, onlookers began looting the unattended bottles stored inside the vehicle.

A video of people looting liquor bottles from a car on National Highway 2 in Bihar after the vehicle was involved in an accident has gone viral. Alcohol has been banned in the state since 2016.#Bihar #alcohol #liquor #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/b3QkF34kiO — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) November 1, 2023

The incident witnessed both locals and passersby taking advantage of the situation, as the video shows individuals clutching multiple bottles of alcohol.

After some time, the Dobhi Police were informed about the unfolding incident and promptly arrived at the scene. However, the crowd involved in looting the liquor bottles had grown too large for the police to regain control. Even with law enforcement present, individuals continued to help themselves to the unattended alcohol.

Prem Prakash, the assistant commissioner of the excise department, assured that the individuals seen in the video looting the alcohol have been identified, and stringent actions will be taken against them.

This is not the first occurrence of such an incident. In a similar episode in September, a truck carrying a consignment of alcohol bottles overturned after the driver collided with a metal railing along the Chennai-Trichy highway, approximately 80 kilometers from the city. On that occasion, locals raided the vehicle and looted numerous bottles of liquor until law enforcement arrived at the scene. The consignment was en route from a distillery in Tiruvallur to Villupuram.

