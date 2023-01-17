WATCH: Pilot winning hearts after her heartwarming video goes viral

A heartwarming video is going viral on social media where a female pilot can be seen touching her father's feet and hugging him before taking off. The video shows how her father gets emotional after the pilot's gesture. This viral video captures the beautiful bond between a father and a daughter perfectly.

Capt Krutadnya Hale shared this video on her Instagram account on 7th January and wrote, “Pilot daughter flying her dad. His Happy Tears, Blessings before we take; I never leave my home without my parents' blessings, sometimes I fly early morning, leave home at 3-4 am when my parents are in deep sleep, though leaving home without touching their feet is incomplete.”

“Hi, Krutadnya you are not only a responsible daughter to your parents. Being a responsible pilot to the airline and the passenger, now you are a responsible daughter to the nation. This is your identity. Let them keep on try to vanish your identity. You are always going to touch the sky with Glory and this is your identity. Heart wish to meet you and your family one day,” wrote one user.

Another comment reads, “Love how she pays respect to her father, beautiful when our children’s don’t forget our sacrifices and love for them. Proud moment as a parent as well, beautiful moment. God bless her .”

The video has received a whopping 8.6 million views and 6.3 Lakh comments on Instagram.

