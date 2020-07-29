Watch Rafale landing in Ambala live streaming at India Today, Aaj Tak

The first batch of five Rafale jets is shortly going to land at the Ambala airbase on Wednesday afternoon.The fleet of five jets comprises three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft. The Rafale fighter jets will arrive in India after covering a distance of 7,000 km. The last foreign fighter aircraft inducted into the Indian Air Force were Sukhoi-30s from Russia.

The jets took off from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux on Monday and landed in UAE for overnight halt. The Rafale aircraft is expected to have taken off from Al Dhafra in UAE at around 11 am and is scheduled to reach Ambala at 2 pm.

The first batch of Rafale would be received by IAF AIR Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. Once the aircraft lands in Ambala, the pilots led by Group Captain Harkirat Singh would meet IAF Chief. The pilots would brief Bhadauria about their training in France.

The jets will be inducted into the IAF as part of its No 17 Squadron, also known as the 'Golden Arrows'.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in the villages adjoining the airbase. Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders near the Ambala Air Force Station, banning shooting of videos and photography.

The Ambala district administration has also prohibited people from flying private drones within the three-km radius of the airbase.

