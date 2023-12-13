Watch: Rinku Singh's massive six shatters the glass of media box at St George's Park during Ind vs SA 2nd T20I

Team India batter Rinku Singh was literally in destruction mode in the second T20I between India and South Africa on Tuesday. While team India did not see a good start after losing both its openers -- Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal -- for a duck, Rinku Singh slammed an unbeaten 68 off just 39 balls.

The highlight of the match, however, was Rinku Singh's two terrific sixes, one of which smashed the glass of the media box at St George's Park in Gqeberha. The video of the sensational knock is being shared widely across social media platforms, with netizens appreciating the fine form of the 26-year-old cricketer.

Playing for the first time in South Africa, Rinku took his time initially before working the field beautifully. His square of the wicket shots stood out in his well paced innings including fours and two straight sixes off Aiden Markram.

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav (56 runs off 36 balls) and Rinku Singh's efforts were not enough to help India take a lead in the second T20I of the three-match series as on Tuesday, South Africa scripted a five-wicket win.

South Africa were given a revised target of 152 in 15 overs due to rain, which the Proteas achieved without breaking a sweat.

Put in to bat, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and Shubman Gill (0) before Surya led from the front and forged fine partnerships with Tilak Varma (29 off 20) and then Rinku.

Rain arrived at St George's Park with three balls left in the innings and Gerald Coetzee on a hat trick, having got rid of Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh. The innings did not resume thereafter.

The third and final T20 will be played in Johannesburg on Thursday. The first T20 in Durban was washed out.

