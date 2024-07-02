WATCH: Rolls-Royce Ghost breaks down in waterlogged Delhi road

In a viral video, a Rolls-Royce Ghost was seen stuck on a waterlogged road in Delhi. The luxury black vehicle was stranded with its hazard lights blinking while other cheaper cars easily navigated the flooded street. The incident was captured by a Maruti Suzuki driver who shared the video on Instagram.

The viral clip begins with the luxury car’s indicator blinking as it fails to come out of the waterlogged road. The camera then pans to people walking their scooters out of the flooded area.

Instagram user Abhishek Bhai, who has an account named Donia Vlogs97, shared a short clip that showed a high-cost luxury car stuck on the waterlogged road. The video was posted with a caption that read, "Royals royal VVIP parking."

“I don’t need to tell you which car this is. It is a Rs 10 crore stuck on this flooded road in Delhi,” the blogger said in the video, who was recording the scene while his Maruti Suzuki car strolled easily through the floodwaters.

In response to the video, several users commenting mocking the condition of the high-cost luxury car. One user commented, "Bro he has parked the car there."

Another user mocked, "Trip cancelled reason ‘rider wasn’t moving.'"

One user explained the reason behind why the car was stuck. He commented, "Luxury cars are installed with sensors to halt the car when water is detected above the limits to save important components as they are deadly costly… so it’s better to stop than buying a failed component."

The car shown in the video is an older version of the Rolls-Royce Ghost which was launch back in 2009-2010. The price of the same was somewhere around Rs 2.5 crore. The video was recorded last week when all the operations throughout the capital city, Delhi, were brought to a standstill due to heavy rain. The city is on an orange alert for rain for the next two days.

