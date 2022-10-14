Watch: This can only happen in Bengaluru! Idli ATMs can now deliver meals with the push of a button

A Bengaluru-based start-up, Freshot Robotics has set up an "idli ATM" in Bengaluru to prepare, package and dispense them in a quick process. According to media reports, the start-up is founded by entrepreneurs Sharan Hiremath and Suresh Chandrashekaran.

A customer posted a video on Twitter, which has since gone viral, in which one can see how the steaming idlis are neatly packaged and delivered within minutes. The video shows the entire process from scanning the QR (quick response) code available near the machine and ordering the food, to making online payment through the code sent to customer's phone, which has to be scanned at the machine.

The video went viral and netizens started pouring in with comments and jokes. A user named @FreeMindKeenEye said, "All the hygiene warriors who have 100 observations while eating out, will be queing up here I guess."

All the hygiene warriors who have 100 observations while eating out, will be queing up here I guess!!!😂😂😂 — Free Mind (@FreeMindKeenEye) October 13, 2022

So Called Dentist marked, "Nice idea...Much needed stuff.. Specially in North where street vendors don't kNow how to make good idlis."x

Nice idea...Much needed stuff.. Specially in North where street vendors don't kNow how to make good idlis. — So Called Dentist🌈 (@dentist_so) October 13, 2022

Madhusudan Thiagarajan questioned that If he runs out of Sambhar and chutney, should he go pay, scan and wait for all the self-imposed trauma?

If I run out of Sambhar and chutney, should I go pay, scan and wait for all the self imposed trauma? — Madhusudan Thiagarajan (@Madhusudan_RT) October 14, 2022

@yogendralalwani asked if there can be such machines in Mumbai too. "I'd like to invest...does anyone know who invented them?"

Can we have a few machines here in Mumbai? I'd like to invest...does anyone know who invented them? — YoGain (@yogendralalwani) October 14, 2022

Also read: WeWork India makes its first investment in Bengaluru-based Zoapi

Also read: Airbus A380 makes historic landing at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport